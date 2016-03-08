Breaking: Several players arrested in match fixing probe in Spain

Santiago Bernabeu, stadio Real Madrid (foto: Denis Doyle/gettyimages)
28 May at 11:15

Several Spanish footballers, suspected of being part of a gang that fixed matches in the first and second divisions, were detained on Tuesday, Spanish media reported.

Those detained include a former Real Madrid player, suspected of leading the organisation, other footballers or ex-footballers in the first division as well as the president of Huesca, 19th in the last La Liga.
 
Suspected of fixing matches, they are accused of belonging to a criminal gang, corruption and money laundering, Spanish media reported.
 
A La Liga spokesperson reacted to the news of the arrests according to the BBC. 
 
"The police action follows complaints about possible match-fixing in a May 2018 match from La Liga to the Spanish authorities. La Liga is very active in combating match-fixing. It is important to us to have a fair competition."
 

