Breaking: Sevilla's N'Zonzi landed in Rome

Steven N'Zonzi has arrived in Roma to finalize his move to the side from the capital.



We have previously reported that Roma have now struck a deal with Sevilla to sign N'Zonzi and they will trigger his release clause of 35 million euros and will pay the Spanish side 30 million euros plus a bonus fee of 5 million euros .

The midfielder did not train with Sevilla earlier today and at 11am, he arrived at the airport in Sevilla to travel to Rome.



N'Zonzi will sign a four-year deal at the club after undergoing a medical soon.

