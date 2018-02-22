Breaking: Juve fans injured during celebration as unofficial team bus hits power lines
19 May at 22:48Juventus are currently celebrating their league title win as they beat Verona earlier on today. This was Gigi Buffon's last bianconeri game as it has been a day filled with emotions.
6 FANS INJURED DURING CELEBRATIONS - According to AGI (via FootballItalia), it seems like there are 6 Juve fans that have been injured during the team's celebration as the unofficial bianconeri team bus (filled with Juve ultras) reportedly crashed into power lines.
There are two injured fans that are in "serious condition" where as the other 4 injured fans are in "stable conditions". More to come...
Go to comments