Breaking: Spain sack Lopetegui ahead of World Cup debut
13 June at 12:13Spain have announced the sacking of their coach Julen Lopetegui who was appointed as Real Madrid boss yesterday.
The president of the Spanish football federation was informed about the agreement between Lopetegui and Real Madrid only a few minutes before the official announcement of the Merengues.
Rubiales, the president of the football federation announced his decision only a few minutes ago during a press conference hold in Krasnodar.
According to Spanish media the team’s captain Sergio Ramos is against the decision of the Spanish football federation who has decided to sack the Spanish manager despite the imminent beginning of the World Cup.
The president of the Spanish FA has failed to reveal who Lopetegui’s successor will be. Reports in Spain claim Spain Under 21 boss Albert Celades could take over in this extremely complicated situation for the Spanish national team who is now without a coach with less than 24 hours left before the kick-off of the World Cup.
