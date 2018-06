Spain have announced the sacking of their coach Julen Lopetegui who was appointed as Real Madrid boss yesterday. The president of the Spanish football federation was informed about the agreement between Lopetegui andAccording to Spanish media the team’s captain Sergio Ramos is against the decision of thewho has decided to sack the Spanish manager despite the imminent beginning of the World Cup.The president of the Spanish FA hascould take over in this extremely complicated situation for the Spanish national team who is now without a coach with less than 24 hours left before the kick-off of the World Cup.