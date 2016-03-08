Breaking: Spurs and Inter blow as Malcom agrees to terms with Roma

After selling Alisson to Liverpool, Roma are now seemingly ready to pounce on a new player. Who? Well Monchi's club are ready to sign Malcom from Bordeaux. The young Brazilian player was on Inter and Tottenham's radar but it seems like Roma are set to come out on top. According to Repubblica, it seems like Malcom agreed to terms with Roma as a deal is also very close between Bordeaux and Roma. In all, Roma will have to dish out 35 million euros for him as he would certainly help Roma upfront.



The player wasn't called up for Bordeaux's friendly game (that they will play tomorrow) as this is a sign that he is ready to join Roma in the coming days...



Malcom appeared in 35 Ligue 1 games last season as he scored 12 goals and added 7 assists. He had a very good season as he is now set to join the Italian Serie A soon.