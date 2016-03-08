#Hernandez arrivato a casa #Milan per la firma sul contratto — Daniele Longo (@86_longo) July 2, 2019

Theo #Hernandez, accompagnato dai suoi agenti, è arrivato a Casa #Milan per la firma sul contratto pic.twitter.com/7CLJ9KKQ14 — calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) July 2, 2019

Theo Hernandez is very close to making his move to AC Milan from Real Madrid official. According to reports from Calciomercato.com's correspondent Daniele Longo, the player has arrived at Casa Milan to sign his contract with the Rossoneri. Hernandez is expected to join Marco Giampaolo's side on a permanent basis for a fee in the vicinity of 20 million euros and will be the second reinforcement of the transfer market for the club after Rade Krunic.