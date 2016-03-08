Breaking: UEFA with 'technical problems' during VAR review of Barcelona penalty

13 March at 22:35
Barcelona are currently playing against Lyon in the second leg of the Champions League last 16 and there was some controversy surrounding the penalty given to the home side in the first half, which Lionel Messi took advantage of to give the Blaugrana the lead. According to RMC, UEFA have acknowledged that they had 'technical issues' during the review of Barcelona's penalty after the dubious foul on Luis Suarez.
 

