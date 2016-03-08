Breaking: Valencia confirm departure of Torino bound forward
17 August at 19:15After reports from Sky Sport earlier indicated that Torino had agreed a deal to sign Simone Zaza from Valencia, the Spanish club have now confirmed that the Italian forward will be leaving the club.
A statement from Valencia’s official website reads:
“Valencia CF have reached an agreement with Torino FC on Friday for the compulsory purchase of Italian striker Simone Zaza. The club wants to thank him for his commitment and effort in his time as a Valencia player and wishes him the best of luck in his new stage in Serie A.”
Zaza had been a target of a number of Serie A clubs, including the likes of AC Milan and Sassuolo; yet the deal has been arranged to send him to Turin. Zaza joined Valencia from Juventus in 2017 for a fee of €18 million, including a €2 million loan with €16 million obligation to buy.
