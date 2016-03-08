Breaking: Vidal set to become a Barcelona player

It is practically a done deal, Arturo Vidal is set to become an FC Barcelona player. As our very own Fabrizio Romano reported, Arturo Vidal is set to sign a deal up until 2021 with the blaugrana as he will likely be presented to the fans on Monday. An official note should soon be released on the matter as Vidal is set to begin his new Barcelona adventure.



The soon to be ex-Bayern Munich star was close to Luciano Spalletti's Inter Milan but it seems like the nerazzurri decided to look elsewhere instead as they recently have had interest in Croatian and Real Madrid star Luka Modric. After Malcom, Barcelona are now set to steal Vidal too from the Italian Serie A. Click on our gallery zone bellow to view Fabrizio Romano's original tweets on the matter as you can also view some Arturo Vidal pictures too right here on Calciomercato.com.