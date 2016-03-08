It is now official, Jack Wilshere has announced that he will be leaving Arsenal. He posted a video on the matter to say thank you to Arsenal and their fans. He has been a good player for the gunners but injuries are what always held him back. Many clubs have interest in him including Juventus and AC Milan as it will be interesting to see where he ends up going. You can view his video in our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com.