Breaking: With his goal tonight, Mbappé has as many UCL goals as Ronaldo

12 February at 22:30
Ligue 1 power-house PSG are currently playing against Manchester United in an important UCL game for both sides. The game is being played in Manchester as PSG have a 0-2 away lead. Kylian Mbappé scored PSG's second goal of the day and with this goal, he tied Ronaldo's (the Brazilian one) UCL goal total of 14. This is impressive considering how young Kylian Mbappé is. You can view a tweet on the matter bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com. 
 

