Elliott can be get a refund by ten working days. If the American fund will get € 32 million by that time, Yonghong Li can remain in charge of the club.

Another partner of Yonghong Li can refund Elliott. During these days both AC Milan chiefs and Jorge Mendes are looking for a possible partner who can help Yonghong Li with managing the club and its finances (Read more).

If, after 10 working days, Elliott does not get any money, the group can take over at the club and begin talks to sell the rossoneri who have already attracted the interest of some businessman in the USA (read more).

AC Milan president Yonghong Li has failed to put a cash injection in the club and American fund Elliott could now take over at the club.The Chinese entrepreneur was due to refinance the club making a payment of € 32 million by five pm in Italy but he has failed to meet the deadline. At this point there are now three possible scenarios for the future of the club: