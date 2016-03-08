Brescia, Balotelli on Cellino's comments: 'I don't want to talk, ask him for an explanation'
02 December at 15:30Brescia striker Mario Balotelli discussed the recent comments made about him by club president Massimo Cellino in an interview with Italian media outlet La Lene via Calciomercato.com yesterday, after the side’s 3-0 derby loss to Atalanta.
"Do you want an explanation? Go to him. I don't want to talk to you guys, we've lost an important match.”
The 29-year-old Italian striker, who joined his hometown club as a free agent last summer, has been criticised by Cellino for his attitude and reaction to the racial abuse he received by a group of Hellas Verona fans last month.
