Brescia, Balotelli had a meeting with the owner: the details
22 November at 20:40The never ending, entertaining case of Mario Balotelli is once again in the spotlight this week. Due to the request of new coach Fabio Grosso, Mario was sent away from yesterday’s training session.
However, today the Italian striker worked closely in a group with the whole team. After arriving at the Torbole Casaglia just after 2.00pm Balotelli had a ten-minute meeting with Brescia owner Massimo Cellino.
The president is said to have given Mario a pat on the back and his vote of confidence. All eyes are set to be on Grosso’s press conference tomorrow, in which he will announce his squad for the match on Sunday against Roma.
Anthony Privetera
