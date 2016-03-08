Brescia, Balotelli: 'This was my father's dream...'

Mario Balotelli joined Brescia as he is ready to make his return to the Italian Serie A. Here is what SuperMario had to say to the press during his official press-conference:



" I had already met the president in England years ago. My agent Mino Raiola presented me with this idea and it was an easy choice for me indeed to return to Brescia. Goals? Well I want to help this team grow and support my future teammates. Negative stories? I don't follow what people say about me but you can't be liked by everyone. Italy? A place in the 2020 Italy team is my goal. I spoke to Mancini earlier this month as he wished me a happy birthday. Racism in Italy? I hope certain incidents don't repeat themselves. Family? My dad was from Brescia, it was his dream to see me play for Brescia. My mom cried when she heard the news, she was so happy. Atalanta? I can't wait to play against Atalanta, it will be a big derby game...'. More to come...