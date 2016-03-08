Brescia, Balotelli: 'This was my father's dream...'

Cellino.Balotelli.Brescia.conferenza.stampa.jpg Instagram Brescia Calcio
19 August at 20:00
Mario Balotelli joined Brescia as he is ready to make his return to the Italian Serie A. Here is what SuperMario had to say to the press during his official press-conference:

" I had already met the president in England years ago. My agent Mino Raiola presented me with this idea and it was an easy choice for me indeed to return to Brescia. Goals? Well I want to help this team grow and support my future teammates. Negative stories? I don't follow what people say about me but you can't be liked by everyone. Italy? A place in the 2020 Italy team is my goal. I spoke to Mancini earlier this month as he wished me a happy birthday. Racism in Italy? I hope certain incidents don't repeat themselves. Family? My dad was from Brescia, it was his dream to see me play for Brescia. My mom cried when she heard the news, she was so happy. Atalanta? I can't wait to play against Atalanta, it will be a big derby game...'. More to come...

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Brescia

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.