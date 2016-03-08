Brescia, Dortmund keenly following starlet Tonali
27 September at 21:45Borussia Dortmund are one of the top clubs in Europe interested in Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali, according to the German press today via Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old Italian, valued at €50m, has been the focus of many clubs across Italy and Europe, such as Milan and Juventus, with Dortmund also keenly following the teenager.
Scouts have been present at the last few Brescia games, with the teenager’s speed of adaptation to the Italian topflight already noticeable.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments