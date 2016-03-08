Brescia, Grosso: 'Balotelli? You can't just shoot...'

"I decide if Mario is there or not. He knows he has the right qualities, but to climb the standings, you need to do more. Not just shoot hard towards the goal when you have to ball. You have to work hard and run," he stated.

After the 3-0 defeat against Roma, Brescia manager Fabio Grosso spoke to Sky Italia about the decision to exclude Mario Balotelli from the squad, stating that it isn't enough to just shoot.