Conte's side were punished by Parma on the counter-attacks, pushing too high with their back-three. Given the attackers that Brescia have, namely Balotelli and Donnarumma, they will have to careful this evening as well.

That said, the draw against Parma might have had something to do with the little rest they got after the Dortmund game, which they won brilliantly by two goals to nil.

In any case, three points tonight would certainly put the pressure on Juventus to do well against Genoa tomorrow, although they shouldn't have any issues in that game. Take a look at the confirmed line-ups and follow along with the game above.

Inter failed to take advantage of Juventus' slip-up against Lecce last weekend, only managing a draw against Parma at the San Siro. Therefore, the Bianconeri remain ahead, but only by one point. With a win tonight, the Nerazzurri would move to first place in the standings.