Brescia-Juventus: probable line-ups

This evening, Brescia will take on Juventus in the fifth round of Serie A. For the home side, Balotelli will be available after serving a four-game ban, while the Bianconeri will have to do without the injured Ronaldo. Down below are the predicted line-ups for both sides.Joronen; Sabelli, Cistana, Chancellor, Mateju; Bisoli, Tonali, Dessena; Romulo; Balotelli, A. Donnarumma.Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Ramsey; Dybala, Higuain.