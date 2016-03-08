Brescia-Lazio: Referee Manganiello responds to Balotelli racism
05 January at 21:50The offensive chants heard by Lazio fans directed to Balotelli were once again of a racial nature. A hurl of slurs that are marring this league and this sport throughout the world (via calciomercato).
("Balotelli son of ...") during the match against Lazio, Brescia forward Mario Balotelli drew the referee's attention to report the behaviour of the over 1,500 biancocelesti fans.
" t's the second time" says Mario to the official Manganiello , who replies: "Now I'll do it".
From the Lazio curve, some "buu" chants had also been heard against Balotelli, so much so that the announcer needed to politely ask the fans to stop what they were doing or risk punishment.
In the meantime, the public from Brescia responded with the "Mario, Mario" chorus in support of their player. This is just one of many incidents the former Azzurri hitman has had to face since returning to Italy at the start of the 2019/20 season.
Anthony Privetera
