Brescia, Official: Eugenio Corini has been dismissed & replaced by Diego Lopez

Brescia have officially announced today that they have dismissed coach Eugenio Corini and replaced him with Uruguayan coach Diego López.The 45-year-old former Cagliari and Bologna coach most recently was in charge of Urugayan side Peñarol. He will be joined by his assistant manager Michele Fini and athletic trainer Francesco Bertini.Brescia are currently 19th in the league table after 22 games, winning only four games in that time. They have lost four out of their last five matches in the league.Apollo Heyes