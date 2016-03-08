Brescia, President Cellino has set a price for teenage starlet Tonali
26 September at 17:15Brescia president Massimo Cellino already has a price in mind for teenage star Sandro Tonali, according to SportMediaset via Calciomercato.com, with the teenager being actively followed by top clubs around Europe.
Cellino is hoping that the competition for the 19-year-old Italian could allow him to raise the price and so currently he is expecting an offer of at least €50m for the midfielder.
So far Juventus, Inter, Milan, Manchester United, Ajax, Dortmund and PSG are all intently watching Tonali, whose play style has been compared to World Cup winner Andrea Pirlo.
The 19-year-old is certain to be the centre of attention next summer as top clubs across Italy and Europe look to sign the young talent, whose first five appearances in the Italian topflight have impressed dramatically, with the player’s visible calmness and control of the ball already apparent.
Tonali is contracted to Brescia until 2021, but is almost certain to leave next summer as the offers flood in.
Apollo Heyes
