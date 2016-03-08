Brescia president: European powerhouses want to sign Tonali
29 October at 12:25Italian Serie A outfit Brescia’s President Massimo Cellino has revealed that European powerhouses are interested in signing highly-rated midfielder Sandro Tonali.
The 19-year-old is being termed as one of the hottest property in Italian football and it was reported earlier that he was observed from scouts of different clubs.
Brescia’s President Cellino confirmed the development while talking to Gazzetta dello Sport as cited by Football-Espana and revealed that clubs like English Premier League outfit Manchester City, French Ligue 1 giants Paris Siant Germain (PSG) and Spanish La Liga’s Atletico Madrid are few of the big names interested in acquiring the services of the Italy international.
“All the big Italian clubs are interested,” said Cellino. “Abroad there’s Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, but in my view, he’d be better off remaining as a protagonist with Brescia.”
Cellino also revealed that in his point of view, the versatile midfielder is worth around €300 million and also suggested that he is ready to offer the player a big contract in order to persuade him to stay with the Biancazzurri in the near future.
“The other day, his agent and his parents were telling me about this €50 million evaluation and I replied that for me he is worth €300 million, which means I don't want to sell,” he said. “I have a dream. If Sandro accepts, I am ready to make a big financial sacrifice to extend his contract.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments