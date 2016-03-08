Brescia president 'protects' Tonali from Milan, Inter and Juventus

Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali is attracting attention for all the right reasons; the young Italian has attracted interest from the likes of AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Chelsea and Liverpool, amongst others.The Serie B starlet has been impressing many with his performances and earned himself a call-up to Roberto Mancini's last Italy side.Speaking on the topic of the youngster, Brescia chairman Massimo Cellino said the following:"Tonali? I have to protect him, he is good, but he has so much pressure on him and in recent times I do not like it, he should not be content, but always try to improve. The merits are for everyone, but I am especially happy with the young man. There is little talk of Cistana, a defender who will lead the way. But they also press Semprini and Viviani. Brescia has a great tradition and I am working to strengthen the nursery""Balotelli? Doors open to Mario, a talent remained imprisoned. If he chooses to adapt to our financial parameters, he is clearly welcome. And I would be his first fan."

