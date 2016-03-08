Brescia president 'protects' Tonali from Milan, Inter and Juventus

15 February at 13:00
Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali is attracting attention for all the right reasons; the young Italian has attracted interest from the likes of AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Chelsea and Liverpool, amongst others.

The Serie B starlet has been impressing many with his performances and earned himself a call-up to Roberto Mancini's last Italy side.

Speaking on the topic of the youngster, Brescia chairman Massimo Cellino said the following:

"Tonali? I have to protect him, he is good, but he has so much pressure on him and in recent times I do not like it, he should not be content, but always try to improve. The merits are for everyone, but I am especially happy with the young man. There is little talk of Cistana, a defender who will lead the way. But they also press Semprini and Viviani. Brescia has a great tradition and I am working to strengthen the nursery"

"Balotelli? Doors open to Mario, a talent remained imprisoned. If he chooses to adapt to our financial parameters, he is clearly welcome. And I would be his first fan."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.



 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.