Cellino reveals who he will sell 'the new Pirlo' to with AC Milan, Juve & Chelsea interest
14 November at 11:45Sandro Tonali has attracted interest from some of the best clubs in Italy and Europe and also earned a call-up to the Italian national team from Roberto Mancini. Brescia president Massimo Cellino spoke to Tuttosport about the future of the young midfielder.
"I hope Tonali remains in my hand as long as possible. If he wants to stay in Brescia, I am willing to keep him forever. In any case, I would like to enjoy him a bit more and concentrate on promotion to Serie A. No one has called me yet for him, but it is logical that everyone likes him," he said.
"If and when the times comes to sell him, not just a super offer will be enough to convince me. Those who will want Tonali will have to show love for me and for the boy. With love, I mean respect in the approach, right time, not to distract the player. More than money, these aspects will count.
"It happened to me with Nainggolan in Cagliari. Juventus offered more, but Roma proved they wanted him more, making sacrifices. I have an idea for Tonali: to see him as a protagonist in an Italian club to revive our football," Cellino concluded.
The player has attracted interest especially from top Italian clubs - Juventus, AC Milan, Inter, but also, for example, Chelsea in the Premier League, as Maurizio Sarri is said to be a big admirer of the player.
