Brescia president reveals who is interested in Italian starlet Tonali

Brescia president Massimo Cellino has given an interview to the Gazzetta dello Sport about several topics, including the future of highly rated young midfielder Sandro Tonali, who has emerged as a target of Juventus and Inter Milan, amongst other clubs, in the past year:



'Tonali? ​His talent is under the eyes of everybody, but I especially like his smile. Sandro is also special for this: he likes to play football, the rest does not affect him. Yet there was the risk that so much notoriety put him in trouble. He can still improve a lot.



'​I have a dream. If Sandro agrees to stay I am ready for a great financial sacrifice to renew the contract (expires in 2021 ed.) It is up to him to decide: know that he can continue to have fun here, but if he goes to a big club there is the risk of not playing.



'The agent and the parents asked me about the 50 million quote the other day. I replied that for me it's worth 300, which means I don't want to sell it. Who wants it? In Italy all the big names. From abroad, Atletico Madrid, Psg and City. But for me it is better to remain a protagonist in Brescia.'