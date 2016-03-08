Brescia president reveals who is interested in Italian starlet Tonali
26 October at 10:00Brescia president Massimo Cellino has given an interview to the Gazzetta dello Sport about several topics, including the future of highly rated young midfielder Sandro Tonali, who has emerged as a target of Juventus and Inter Milan, amongst other clubs, in the past year:
'Tonali? His talent is under the eyes of everybody, but I especially like his smile. Sandro is also special for this: he likes to play football, the rest does not affect him. Yet there was the risk that so much notoriety put him in trouble. He can still improve a lot.
'I have a dream. If Sandro agrees to stay I am ready for a great financial sacrifice to renew the contract (expires in 2021 ed.) It is up to him to decide: know that he can continue to have fun here, but if he goes to a big club there is the risk of not playing.
'The agent and the parents asked me about the 50 million quote the other day. I replied that for me it's worth 300, which means I don't want to sell it. Who wants it? In Italy all the big names. From abroad, Atletico Madrid, Psg and City. But for me it is better to remain a protagonist in Brescia.'
