Brescia, price set for Inter and Juve target Tonali: the cost
12 February at 18:45Brescia have set a price for Italian starlet Sandro Tonali amidst interest from Juventus, Inter and others, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Brescia’s club president, Massimo Cellino, has already told Juventus and Inter that the player will cost them at least €55-60 million in the upcoming summer transfer window. Napoli and AC Milan are also interested in the Italian teenager, who is one of the most exciting young talents in Serie A.
Tonali, who is contracted to Brescia until 2021, has made 23 appearances across all competitions so far this season for the Lombard club, for a total of 2040 minutes. In that time, he has scored one goal and provided four assists, with many drawing comparisons between him and former Italy legends like Andrea Pirlo and Gennaro Gattuso. The 19-year-old has made three appearances for the Azzurri under Roberto Mancini.
Apollo Heyes
