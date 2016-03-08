Brescia, PSG drop interest in Tonali
01 October at 22:30Ligue 1 side Paris Saint Germain are no longer interested in Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali, according to French media outlet Paris United via Calciomercato.com.
PSG coach Thomas Tuchel reportedly told the club to drop their interest in the 19-year-old Italian because he wants to enhance the role of Marquinhos in midfield.
Tonali, who is currently enjoying his topflight debut season with Brescia, has interested from across Italy and Europe, with other clubs like Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United all interested in the player.
Apollo Heyes
