Brescia’s Torregrossa closing in on contract extension
08 October at 16:35Italian Serie A outfit Brescia’s forward Ernesto Torregrossa is closing on a contract extension with the club, as per Gazzetta dello Sport.
The 27-year-old’s current deal with Le Rondinelle is going to expire in the year 2021, but as per the latest development, both parties have agreed to extend the player’s stay at the Stadio Mario Rigamonti.
Torregrossa is currently recovering from a muscle injury and is likely to be features for the club in the near future.
