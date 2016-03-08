Brescia send Balotelli home early from training: 'Mario go, Mario go!'
21 November at 18:30Mario Balotelli is once again making the headlines. As Giornale di Brescia explains (via Calciomercato.com), the striker was sent home early by manager Fabio Grosso during today's afternoon training.
The session was open to the public and fans were present to watch the team. However, before it was over, Grosso decided to send home Balotelli, who appeared particularly nervous. "Mario go, Mario go!", he shouted according to the report.
The Italian immediately headed for the locker room and left the training ground at 16.16 to head home. Meanwhile, the rest of the team finished the training, which started at 15.00. When asked about the matter, Brescia failed to provide an explanation, per the report.
Tension increases, therefore, as Balotelli was in a negative mood during the session. On Sunday, Brescia will take on Roma away from home, hoping to turn the situation around (currently sitting in the last place in Serie A).
