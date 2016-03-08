Brescia star speaks of 'pride' to play with Balotelli

Brescia striker Alfredo Donnarumma has spoken of his pride to share a dressing room with new signing Mario Balotelli.



The Italian has become a surprise hero in the Serie A for Brescia and he even scored last night for the club against Juventus. Last night though, Mario Balotelli also started up front in his Brescia debut.



In an interview with DAZN, Donnarumma said: ​"But Juventus can score at any time with a play, we played a good game keeping it alive until the end and risking also to bring a point home. I am proud of our performance. Balotelli? It is an honor to play with him, but together we can do even better. "