Brescia, starlet Tonali watched by scouts from Europe's top clubs
24 September at 22:15Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali is the focus on many scouts, according to British newspaper the Daily Mirror via Calciomeracto.com, with clubs across Europe following the 19-year-old.
The report details how clubs such as Ajax, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are following the teenager’s progress with Brescia, with the player featuring tonight in the squad’s game against Juventus.
A product of their youth academy, Tonali is also the interest of many clubs in Italy, such as Milan and Juventus, with many noting his similar characteristics and play style to Italian World Cup winner Andrea Pirlo, who also played early in his career at Brescia.
Contracted until 2021, Tonali has appeared in every one of Brescia’s games so far this season, contributing one assist in the 439 minutes that he’s played.
Last season Tonali made 34 appearances for the club as they gained promotion to Serie A, scoring three goals and making seven assists in his 2913 minutes of play.
