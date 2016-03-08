Brescia, suspended stand closure following racist chants towards Pjanic
27 September at 20:00Brescia have been given a suspended stand closure for one game from Sporting Judge Gerardo Mastrandrea today, following the allegations that the Brescia fans shouted racial abuse at Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic, according to Calciomercato.com.
The Brescia supports in the Curva Nord, where the Ultra groups primarily sit, were heard shouting ‘zingaro’ at the Bosnian international, an insult similar in meaning to ‘gypsy’, due to the player’s heritage.
The suspended stand closure means that if there is another incident in the next 12 months, the Curva Nord will be closed for one game. Following similar racist incidents in the league so far, such as the abuse Inter striker Romelu Lukaku faced during Inter’s visit to Cagliari earlier in the month, the Italian football federation has finally started to act, potentially out of public pressure.
Despite the sentence handed to Brescia, nothing similar has followed for the other racist incidents in the league so far.
Apollo Heyes
