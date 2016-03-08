Brescia, three clubs keen on signing Balotelli in January
28 November at 18:00There are three clubs keen on signing unhappy Brescia striker Mario Balotelli, according to reports from the Spanish press via Calciomercato.com today.
The reports detail how Turkish side Galatasaray and MLS sides Toronto FC and LA Galaxy are all keen on signing the 29-year-old Italian striker, who only joined his hometown club this summer. The player has been unhappy since receiving racial abuse from a group of Hellas Verona ultras earlier this month. The Brescia ultras then exacerbated the situation by seemingly defending the actions, before calling the former Inter and Manchester City striker immature.
Balotelli has made seven appearances for Brescia so far this season, scoring only twice and failing to provide a single assist. Both of his goals have come in 2-1 losses, the first against Napoli in September and the second against Hellas Verona. He is contracted to the Lombard club until 2022, but his attitude and unhappiness may seem him leave the club as early as January.
Apollo Heyes
