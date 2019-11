Brescia, Torregrossa: 'Balotelli? He's one of us, we hope that he can help the team'

Brescia striker Ernesto Torregrossa spoke briefly about his teammate, Mario Balotelli, to gathered reporters at a press conference today, with Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com noting his words."He's a good guy, I don't see him differently. He is a teammate of mine, like all the others, we live with him like he’s one of us. We try to give him a hand, we hope he can help us to have a good result.”Balotelli was racially abused by a section of the Hellas Verona fans in Brescia’s meeting with the Gialloblu earlier this month, a move widely condemned by all except those involved. Both the Brescia and Verona ultras defended the move, leaving Balotelli to feel even more upset at the incident.Apollo Heyes