Brescia wins second straight match under rehired Corini
14 December at 23:00After a long spell this season at the basement of Serie A in last place, Brescia is showing signs of life with two straight wins since Eugenio Corini was rehired as coach (via calciomercato).
This match was built as a battle of the relegation fighters, with both newly-promoted sides desperate to secure three valuable points over their competitor.
Mario Balotelli’s club was successful in this bout and moved one spot above the relegation zone.
Goals for Brescia came through Jhon Chancellor, Ernesto Torregrossa and Nikolas Špalek while Mario Balotelli was a constant threat while also getting involved in an argument.
The former Italy international was seen exchanging words with opponents when leaving the pitch at half time, prompting both Corini and the fourth official to have sharp words for Balotelli.
The result comes as the second straight win for Corini, who was fired in early November but then rehired after Fabio Grosso lost all three of his matches in charge.
“If we’re united we can achieve something that seemed impossible,” Corini said. “We’re back in this race.”
Lecce is one spot above Brescia in 16th.
Anthony Privetera
