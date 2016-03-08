#Genova #PonteMorandi Sono vicino alle famiglie delle vittime e a una città e una regione che non meritano tutto questo. pic.twitter.com/N9tMKALbkQ — Roberto Mancini (@robymancio) 14 agosto 2018

A bridge on the Genoa highway collapsed this morning causing at least 11 victims, sources of Italy’s Interior Minister claim.The ‘Ponte Morandi’ runs over factories and homes, the Genoa-Milan railway line and the Polcevera river. The viaduct is one of Genoa’s iconic infrastructures and was the main way to reach the rest of Italy and Europe, from Piedmont to France. After the collapse of the bridge Genoa is now ‘isolated’ from the rest of the country.Almost every Serie A club and player has expressed his concern for the accident paying tribute to the victims through social media.Former Genoa star Leonardo Pavoletti wrote on Twitter: “I have goosebumps thinking of how many times we passed through this bridge. It’s incredible that tragedies like this one can happen these days. My heart is close to Genova at this moment.”Italy national team coach and former Sampdoria star Roberto Mancini has just shared a message on social media. "I'm close to the family of the victims, I am close to a city and a region that do not deserve this", Mancini wrote on Twitter.Watch all the reactions of Serie A clubs and stars in our gallery.Pic credit: Ansa