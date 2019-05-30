'Bring him back to Turin Blaise' Juve fans dare to dream after Matuidi Instagram post

30 May at 17:30
Juventus star Matuidi has caused Juventus fans to dream after posting an image of him alongside former player Paul Pogba while on international duty.

The image, which was posted on Instagram, is of the pair cycling together while on while on international duty with the French national team with the caption:
'​When we left early in the morning when we left on the paths'
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Quand on partait de bon matin, quand on partait sur les chemins #FiersdetreBleus

A post shared by Blaise Matuidi Officiel (@blaisematuidiofficiel) on



Many Juventus fans have dared to dream that their former number 10 might come back to the white and black side of Turin, with many comments as such:

'Bring him back to Turin Blaise'
'Ride to Turin'
'Take him to Turin Blaise'
 



 
 

