British media insist Monchi will join Arsenal in the summer

Roma director of football Monchi is set to join Arsenal at the end of the season, reports in Uk claim. The Spaniard is a very close friend of Unai Emery with whom he had a very succesful spell at Sevilla. According to the Mirror, Monchi will join the North London club at the end of the season as the Gunners need to replace the former chief scout Mislinat. Monchi is the favorite to replace him although Emery has played down the speculations about Monchi's future at Arsenal saying that he has a good relationship with Monchi "but I can't tell you anything else".

