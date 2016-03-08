Brother of Pogba reveals why Paul rejected Barca and Real for Man Utd

27 January at 16:20
In an interview with Spanish outlet AS, Florentin Pogba revealed why his brother, Paul, opted to move back to Man Utd despite having offers from Real Madrid and Barcelona. 
 
"When he was at Juventus, he had the opportunity to move to Barcelona, but he was determined to return to Man Utd because he failed there the first time. Real? There was movement, but he wanted to go back to England," he stated. 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.