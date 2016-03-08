Brother of Pogba reveals why Paul rejected Barca and Real for Man Utd
27 January at 16:20In an interview with Spanish outlet AS, Florentin Pogba revealed why his brother, Paul, opted to move back to Man Utd despite having offers from Real Madrid and Barcelona.
"When he was at Juventus, he had the opportunity to move to Barcelona, but he was determined to return to Man Utd because he failed there the first time. Real? There was movement, but he wanted to go back to England," he stated.
