Brozovic — Inter Milan’s underrated hero

Inter Milan are having an excellent season, by every standard as they are at the top of the league and are the only side who have won all their matches.



One man who has been inspirational throughout this run and who has not been credited enough for his work rate is defensive midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.



The 26-year-old is a real powerhouse in the middle of the park which is making it easy for Antonio Conte’s men to control the game in a smoother manner.



Brozovic’s A game was on show in the match against Sampdoria where he was just a little too hot to handle for the opposition.



Quantity and quality are two characteristics which are not found simultaneously in a footballer, more so in players who play at a position of a defensive midfielders.



However, the Croatia international showed his skills and attributes which must’ve amazed everyone including Inter’s coaching staff.



During the Sampdoria tie, no player has collected more positive passages than Brozovic—68—whereas only teammate Sensi has won the same number of one on one as the former Dinamo Zagreb midfielder (7).



That’s not it as Brozovic was excellent even when the team lost possession as he recaptured nine balls over the 90 minutes and intercepted three.



At this stage, the former Lokomotiva midfielder has a contract with Inter till 2022 with annual salary of €3.5 million.



However, looking at those numbers above, it will come as no surprise if the Milan-based club will soon push for a new deal for the midfielder in the near future.



Andrea Distaso