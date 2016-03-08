Brozovic praises Conte and looks forward to Barcelona clash

Inter's Marcelo Brozovic spoke to Sky Sport after his team's triumph over Sampdoria today, speaking about the match itself, Antonio Conte and the upcoming challenges for the Nerazzurri.



"How valuable my assist is? It is worth the other good things that the other players have done. Conte's ideas? He tells us everything during training, what we need to do, and we go on the field with clear ideas," he said.



"Juventus? Let's play against Barcelona first. They are one of the strongest teams in the world and we want to prove that we are also at the top," the Croatian added.