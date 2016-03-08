Brozovic: 'Scudetto? Maybe yes..'
26 August at 23:15Following Inter's 4-0 win over Lecce in their Serie A opener, Marcelo Brozovic was asked about a possible Scudetto challenge this season.
Brozovic himself was on the scoresheet as he became the first player to score under the tenure of Antonio Conte at the nerazzurri.
In an interview that the Croatian gave to DAZN, he talked about the Scudetto and said: "At the beginning we made too many wrong passes, but then we played much better and we deserve success.
"Different feelings? I don't know, I've seen so many fans and I can't help but thank them. Let's see for the championship: maybe the run-up started, maybe not. My goal? As a low median, maybe I have to be a little more careful."
Earlier in the gameweek, Napoli picked up a 4-3 win away to Fiorentina. Juventus beat Parma 1-0 and Milan lost 1-0 to Udinese at the Friuli. Lazio also picked up a 3-0 win over Sampdoria, while Roma were held to a 3-3 draw by Genoa.
