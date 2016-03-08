Brozovic set to sue magazine for claims about affair with Wanda Nara
15 February at 19:15Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is now set to sue the head of the King Corona Magazine, after it had reports of the Croatian having been involved in an affair with Wanda Nara.
Ansa state that the midfielder has sent his lawyer Danilo Buongiorno to take the head of the magazine- Fabrizio Corona, to court for the remarks they made about Brozovic having an affair with the wife of his teammate Mauro Icardi.
Ansa say: "The news as well as being false is seriously defamatory for the content of the article that casts doubt on the morality and image of the player, unjustly accusing him of attitudes and behaviors never implemented.
"With the attempt to undermine his personal position as well as player against the company they belong to, the fans and all the readers, a position that Brozovic has always respected and this defamation does not represent the truth in any way."
The outlet also says: "there has never been any relationship or anything with Mrs. Wanda Nara" and denies having suffered "violent assaults" by Icardi "as is falsely indicated in the article."
Go to comments