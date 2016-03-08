Brozovic: ‘We have to win, this is Inter…’
22 September at 23:30Marcelo Brozovic was Inter Milan’s saviour tonight, scoring in injury time to help the team achieve a 1-0 win over Sampdoria. The game was hard fought but eventually Inter found a winner late-on. Speaking to DAZN after the game, Brozovic reflected on the match and gave his immediate thoughts and reactions:
“It was a difficult game, but we won. We have to go on like this and make results, we made a lot of mistakes in the first half, then we got better. This week’s matches? They're all important games, we just have to win because this is Inter.”
