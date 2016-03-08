Bruno Alves: 'Ronaldo angry for Ballon d'or'
05 February at 20:55Cristiano Ronaldo's Portuguese national side teammate Bruno Alves has revealed the birthday boy's biggest quality and also believes that Ronaldo deserved to win the Ballon D'or in 2018.
Alves had been linked with a move to the bianconeri this past winter, but the move could not materialise. Instead, the centre-back signed a new deal with Parma till the summer of 2020.
Recently, Alves was interviewed by Sky Sports about Ronaldo and he revealed the most special thing about his Portugal teammate: "The joy that he always shows is his greatest talent. He is very friendly and he is honest, his education is what the family gave him is very important. He likes to do everything at his best.
"We saw the Euros in 2016 we went to Ibiza with the families, it was a beautiful period after winning that trophy, it's very important for us, it was the first trophy for Portugal."
Alves also said that Ronaldo deserved to win the Ballon D'or in 2018. He said: "Obviously he was angry, he deserved it, for all he did last year, which can motivate him even more. It's important for him and his club that he's motivated like that, he wants to win trophies."
