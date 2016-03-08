Bruno Alves reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo has taught him
04 May at 16:45Parma defender Bruno Alves is a good friend of his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, the man leading Juventus' front line. Speaking in an interview with Sport Week, Alves revealed more about his relationship with the Juve forward and what he has learnt from him in the many years that they have known one another.
"Do I train at home like CR7? Not much now, I spend many hours here at the camp where I have everything I need.
"Did Ronaldo teach you discipline? I've always known it, since I was a boy. Cristiano is very competitive and we challenge each other on the National team, but I don't remember if I ever managed to beat him. I've known him for eleven years, he's the number one, In soccer you wear a breastplate so as not to show yourself how you really are: with him it does not work.
"Best quality? He is a real one, one can immediately sense his personality. I gave him some football to wean him from the national team and he preferred to turn me out (laughs)"
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments