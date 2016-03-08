Bruno Alves: 'Ronaldo will win again at Juventus'
08 July at 17:45The blockbuster deal of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus could be completed in the next couple of days. Portuguese defender Bruno Alves spoke on his friend’s ability and legacy of winning amid reports that he is on the doorstep of joining the Italian giants from Real Madrid. To the microphones of O’Jogo he stated:
"Cristiano Ronaldo will only win again at Juventus. There is no championship where he can not be successful, he has already demonstrated on several occasions that he can win in any country and in Italy it will not be different.
He went on to speak of his legacy and how he must remain motivated: “I support him, he is a testimonial of Portugal in the world. I have been at his side in many battles for twelve years and I know how he is able to motivate himself and for this reason it is important to accept a new challenge.”
