Bruno Fernandes: Atletico make huge opening bid for Man Utd, Juve and Liverpool target

Portuguese national team star Bruno Fernandes has become one of the most wanted players in Europe, with clubs like PSG, Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Juve linked with a move for the midfielder. AC Milan had also been in the race in the past but aren't anymore. Atletico Madrid are another team who have strong interest in him as they reportedly made a huge offer for him recently.



SIMEONE LIKES HIM A LOT - Diego Simeone lost players like Diego Godin, Lucas and Juanfran as he is looking for new players to help him improve his team. According to Portuguese news outlet A Bola, it seems like Atletico Madrid made Sporting a 50 million euros plus bonuses offer. This is a big amount of money as Fernandes seems opened to the idea of joining Atletico. Both clubs have a good understanding as time will tell. Teams like PSG and Man United will have to move quickly if they want to get back into this race as Simeone's club are now in pole position. More to come on the matter...