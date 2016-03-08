Bruno Fernandes equals Lampard’s record and remains on Man Utd and AC Milan radars
09 April at 13:30Bruno Fernandes is having an incredible season for Sporting and he showed it once again in the match against Rio Ave, scoring one goal and assisting another in his team's 3-0 win. With this goal, Fernandes reached a tally of 27 goals, equalling Frank Lampard's record as the top scoring midfielder in Europe.
Lampard made history in the 2009/10 season, the year Chelsea won the FA Cup and Community Shield under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti. That year, the English midfielder scored 27 goals, beating Steven Gerrard's already impressive record of 24 goals in the previous season.
The season is still far from over and Bruno Fernandes, after equalling Lampard's record, has another goal in sight: Alex, the mythical Brazilian who made history in Fenerbahce, scoring 29 goals in a single season with the Turkish club.
Fernandes' performances have not gone unnoticed, with Manchester United and AC Milan following the player for some time now, with the former Sampdoria man having a 100 million euros release clause in his contract. However, given Sporting's financial problems, the price to see him leave Portugal could be lower.
